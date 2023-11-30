CIA Has Conducted UFO Retrieval Missions At At Least Nine Sites, Whistleblower Claims

Videos by OutKick

CIA allegedly has secretly conducted multiple UFO retrieval operations, according to a whistleblower.

Three unnamed sources told the Daily Mail CIA’s Office of Global Access has played a major role over the past 20 years in the collecting of crashed UFOs.

One unnamed source claimed the spy agency has collected at least nine “non-human craft” and two were completely intact, according to the same Daily Mail report.

“There’s at least nine vehicles. There were different circumstances for different ones. It has to do with the physical condition they’re in. If it crashes, there’s a lot of damage done. Others, two of them, are completely intact,” one of the sources told the outlet.

Has CIA found crashed UFO aircrafts?

The sources also added there are special military units tasked with trying to salvage UFO wreckages, and that includes going behind enemy lines.

“They are basically a facilitator for people to get in and out of countries. They are very clever at being able to get anywhere in the world they want to,” one of the unnamed sources explained.

While I can’t say for sure whether or not aliens are real (let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com), I do know for a fact there are definitely military units capable of sneaking people into wherever they need to be. That’s 100% true.

It also appears there are distinct roles between CIA and the military when it comes to dealing with alleged crashed craft. CIA finds it and protects it, but the military is in charge of getting it, according to an unnamed source.

“The task at hand is simply to get it into custody and protect the secrecy of it. The actual physical retrieval is by the military. But it’s not kept under military control, because they have to keep too many records. So they start moving it out fairly quickly into private hands,” the person told the Daily Mail.

What is the truth about UFOs?

Once again, we have another insane UFO story, and this one alleges the CIA has a massive retrieval program that’s operated for decades.

To be clear, the government has repeatedly denied the existence of any kind of program. Of course, the government has said things over the years that aren’t true. It took about 50 years for the government to finally admit the truth of Roswell, and there are nonstop cloak and dagger operations to keep weapons programs secret.

However, interest in the subject is growing ever since David Grusch claimed in a congressional hearing non-human biologics had been found and people might have been hurt to cover up UFO secrets.

What is the truth? That still remains a mystery. However, the idea CIA has a massive retrieval program is a hell of a claim. If it’s true, the unnamed whistleblowers should provide concrete evidence. Otherwise, I always suggest a healthy dose of skepticism when dealing with this topic.