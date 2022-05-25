Chuck Liddell Thinks Ex-NFL Airport Brawler Should Give Pro Fighting A Try

Ex-NFL player Brendan Langley, who lit up a United Airlines worker with a two-piece combo during a very one-sided airport terminal fight, could have a career in throwing hands for paychecks, “Iceman” Chuck Liddell says.

Langley stomped out the UA worker so bad that Chuck took notice of those fists and thinks the former Denver Broncos third-round pick should put them to work in a ring. Who should Langley fight? Liddell says the logical choice is a YouTuber. Viral on viral violence. Let’s get it on!

“Those fights are doing well,” Liddell told TMZ. “Turn him into a fighter. Have him fight somebody!”

This might make sense for everyone involved. Langley, 27, was suspended indefinitely by his employer, the Calgary Stampeders after last week’s fight turned their wide receiver into a viral sensation.

Would one of the Paul brothers take on Langley? That’s highly doubtful since they just want to fight big names who will return huge pay-per-view numbers.

What about a Frank Gore-Langley fight?

Gore recently pummeled a guy during his pro boxing debut. You’d get two guys coming off victories and the social media blue checkmarks would be all over this fight even though they’d pretend not to be interested.

Let’s get it on, fellas.