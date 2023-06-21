Christopher Nolan Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Is Intense Experience, Kinda Resembles Horror Movie

Videos by OutKick

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, the upcoming “Oppenheimer,” is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.

Nolan, the 52-year-old filmmaker behind “Interstellar,” “Inception,” and “The Dark Knight,” is one of the few directors left whose name recognition is enough to draw audiences.

He’s famously a stickler for details, authenticity and realism. His World War II epic, “Dunkirk,” was widely praised for featuring some of the most realistic aerial combat sequences ever filmed.

It’s no wonder, then, that excitement has been high for his latest project about J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film is set to explore the development of the first nuclear bomb, famously used against Japan in the closing days of World War II.

While on the surface a biopic-type project about scientists wouldn’t seem to lend itself to action or suspense, a recent Nolan interview revealed some surprising details.

Wired spoke to him ahead of “Oppenheimer’s” release on July 21st, where he said that all of his past works led up to this project.

But perhaps the most surprising revelation is that he believes the film can be described as “kind of a horror movie.”

“It is an intense experience, because it’s an intense story. I showed it to a filmmaker recently who said it’s kind of a horror movie,” Nolan said.

‘Oppenheimer’ Sounds Like A Fascinating Take On One Of History’s Most Important Moments

Nolan in the interview also seemed to call out some of the “experts” who take to the media to discuss science.

“I’m passionately committed to truth. I love the scientific method. I hate to see it distorted either by scientists in the media or by media speaking for scientists,” he said.

Sounds a bit like Dr. Anthony Fauci describing himself as “the science,” doesn’t it?

He also explained a bit further as to why “Oppenheimer” may resemble a type of horror movie.

“Oppenheimer’s story is all impossible questions. Impossible ethical dilemmas, paradox. There are no easy answers in his story. There are just difficult questions, and that’s what makes the story so compelling.”

He continued, “It’s a complicated set of feelings to be entertained by awful things, you know? Which is where the horror dimension comes in.”

While not the surprise of jump-scare horror, the psychological and ethical problems are seemingly set to “scare” audiences.

Nolan’s ability to take complex scientific ideas and accurately bring them to the screen is essentially unmatched.

And based on his comments here, “Oppenheimer” may be one of his more fascinating filmmaking experiments yet.