College Basketball Coach Must Get Earrings After Winning National Championship On Electric Buzzer Beater

Christopher Newport University head basketball coach John Krikorian is about to have a new look. He made a promise on which he must soon follow through.

Christopher Newport is a 4700-student public university in Newport News, Virginia, named after one of the ship captains who carried the settlers of Jamestown, and was founded in 1960. Its athletic programs compete on the Division-III level.

Krikorian, who was named head coach of the Captains in 2010, has been overwhelmingly successful. He won nearly 80% of his games through his first ten years with the school, reached seven NCAA Tournaments and two Final Fours.

However, despite the winning ways, Christopher Newport had not won a national championship. Until now!

Krikorian’s team reached the Final Four for the third time in his career in 2023. His players, current and former, wanted him to get a tattoo if it won.

Instead, Krikorian promised to get his ears pierced.

CNU will be making it's third Final Four appearance in the last six NCAA Tournaments when they take on Swarthmore on Thursday. With two more wins, Head Coach John Krikorian might just add some bling! @13NewsNow @CNUathletics pic.twitter.com/N2RKnEipZI — Julia Haskins 13News Now (@13JuliaHaskins) March 13, 2023

After beating Swarthmore College in the semifinal, he was one win away from a new set of earrings. On Saturday, as Christopher Newport was tied with Mount Union at 72, he was just 4.3 second and a made bucket away.

And then it happened. Sophomore Trey Barber took the ball up the court, forced a tough shot as the clock wound down and hit the game-winner as time expired.

The Captains, and Krikorian, won their first-ever national championship in tremendous fashion.

Just an unbelievable shot from Trey Barber to win the title. The Captains are Champs at the buzzer.



Audio: Francis Tommasino (WXGM 99.1)#D3Hoops @ESPNAssignDesk #SCTop10#BestThingISawToday @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/j4JASL3dVS — CNU Athletics (@CNUathletics) March 19, 2023

Although the win is as sweet as it gets for the winningest head coach in school history, he must now follow through on his promise! Krikorian finally won the big one, and will celebrate by a trip to Claire’s for a quick ear punch.

Surely, the ear piercing won’t hurt at all with the thrill of victory pumping through his veins. Congratulations to Krikorian on his national title and soon-to-be new earings!