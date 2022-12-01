‘Christmas Story’ House Owner Goes Ballistic On Movie’s Actor For Taking Pictures On Front Steps

The actual owner of the famed ‘Christmas Story’ house sounded an awful lot like the fictional owner in an X-rated tirade caught on film earlier this week.

In a video obtained by TMZ (shocking!), actor Yano Anaya — who played Grover Dill in the cult classic Christmas comedy — gets verbally assaulted with F-bombs and threats by the property’s owner, Brian Jones, for taking pictures with fans on the front steps.

The main theme of the tongue-lashing?

“Get the f*ck off my property!”

Christmas Story actor accused of scamming fans

Grover Dill, for you Christmas Story stans, is the punk little kid in the original film who does everything Scut Farkus says.

Honestly, he scared the piss out of me as a kid, so I’d say our man Yano did a pretty good job.

Not in real life, though.

Anaya takes an absolute beating in that video and offers no real pushback to the accusations, which include using a website to solicit people “to donate and stuff” to the actor’s potential purchase of the house.

Jones put the house up for sale last month, and claims Grover Anaya started a misleading GoFundMe campaign to buy it.

Grover Dill (left) didn’t have the same confidence in real life.

“I apologize for the way I expressed myself. However, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house,” he wrote in a statement to PEOPLE Magazine.

“I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house.”

The statement was obviously a little more buttoned up than shouting, “You guys ain’t gonna buy this place. I’m never selling it to you.”

Personally, I prefer the tough love approach.