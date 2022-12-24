Extreme Winter Storm Makes For Insanely Cold NFL Games On Christmas Eve

Considering that Sunday is Christmas Day, the NFL will play the majority of its Week 16 games on Saturday, Christmas Eve. As a massive winter storm continues to roll across the country, all of the games played this weekend are going to be extremely cold.

There is a chance that a few of them could get close to cracking the Top 10 for coldest NFL games of all-time. At the very least, it will feel that way.

In no specific order, here are the top-eight coldest NFL games in history:

Dec. 31, 1967 — Lambeau Field — Temp: -13 degrees / Wind chill: -48 degrees

Jan. 10, 1982 — Riverfront Stadium — Temp: -9 degrees / Wind chill: -59 degrees

Jan. 10, 2016 — TCF Bank Stadium — Temp: -6 degrees / Wind chill: -25 degrees

Dec. 10, 1972 — Metropolitan Stadium — Temp: 0 degrees / Wind chill: -18 degrees

Jan. 20, 2008 — Lambeau Field — Temp: -4 degrees / Wind chill: -24 degrees

Dec. 26, 1993 — Lambeau Field — Temp: 0 degrees

Jan. 15, 1994 — Ralph Wilson Stadium — Temp: 0 degrees / Wind chill -32 degrees

Dec. 3, 1972 — Metropolitan Stadium — Temp: -2 degrees / Wind chill -26 degrees

This weekend’s NFL slate may not be all that much warmer.

AccuWeather uses ‘Real Feel‘ to determine what it actually feels like outside, even if the thermometer says otherwise. It considers humidity, cloud cover, wind and sun intensity, among other things.

Here is how things are slated to play out on Saturday from coldest to warmest:

Saints vs. Browns — Cleveland — Real Feel: -37 degrees

Bills vs. Bears — Chicago — Real Feel: -21 degrees

Raiders vs. Steelers — Pittsburgh — Real Feel: -19 degrees

Seahawks vs. Chiefs — Kansas City — Real Feel: -12 degrees

Texans vs. Titans — Nashville — Real Feel: -4 degrees

Bengals vs. Patriots — Foxborough — Real Feel: -2 degrees

Falcons vs. Ravens — Baltimore — Real Feel: +8 degrees

Panthers vs. Lions – Charlotte — Real Feel: +17 degrees

The rest of the games on Saturday will either be played in a dome or outside of the winter weather, like the 49ers in San Francisco. The same goes for Sunday, as the Cardinals play inside, Dolphins play in Miami, and Rams play in Los Angeles. Monday will see the Colts host the Chargers inside as well.