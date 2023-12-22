What’s The Best Part Of Christmas? | OutKick Debate

Videos by OutKick

Christmas is nearly here and that means it’s time to break down the best parts of the very popular celebration.

Christmas is the best day of the year for many people. It’s an opportunity to bring together family and friends to celebrate – whether you’re religious or not.

It’s simply a great time to crush great food, have some drinks, open presents and watch whatever sports might be available.

For me, I’ve spent the past 15+ years feeding the communities around me in rural Wisconsin, including food shipments to the food pantry if needed.

I actually spend very little time inside any house on Christmas. It’s all about helping others, and if you have the resources to do so, I suggest you do so. Be grateful for what you have and help those who need it. That’s what the Christmas spirit means to me.

A photo of a food shipment delivery. (Credit: David Hookstead)

What do OutKick readers love about Christmas?

However, this isn’t about just me. It’s about everyone involved with the OutKick family. So, let’s dive right into what people people enjoy about Christmas.

Opening presents! A classic.

Watching my grandchildren opening their presents,memories of my husband — Susan Ryan Shannon (@susansrs52) December 20, 2023

For fun and to reduce drama …We give/assign our 4 kids Disney character names for their presents…..and we don’t tell them until it’s time to open 😎😁 pic.twitter.com/BrBEmFpJ6Y — Redwards (@ryanpedwards) December 21, 2023

Watching a young kid get the gift they really, really wanted — Rick Huber (@RickHub50046188) December 21, 2023

Whatcing everyone else open presents. It's way more fun than I imagined as a younger man. — Josh Indahl (@joshindahl) December 20, 2023

Opening Santa’s presents! — Build-A-Bear Elmo’s Thoughts (@A_Ron1991) December 20, 2023

While I personally hate Christmas lights, I respect the hustle.

Lights — Beth (@BethHobart7) December 21, 2023

All the Christmas lights. I love that at the darkest time of the year there are bright lights everywhere — Josh Lund (@thejoshlund) December 21, 2023

Looking at lights with my mother, and daughters. We just got home. So magical. — Stacy Presley (@StacyPresley11) December 21, 2023

Seeing the Xmas lights twinkling on the snow with my family all around and feeling so blessed and thinking how beautiful god’s world is — Vickie Wyatt (@VWyatt28176) December 21, 2023

OutKick’s Zach Dean – a truly hilarious dude – loves when Christmas is over. He’s definitely not alone.

the end of it. — Zach Dean (@TeamZachDean) December 20, 2023

It being over. — ScreenGrabSnafu (@ScreenGrabSnafu) December 21, 2023

Dec 26 and a year off til the next one. — WV Witness (@WVWitness) December 21, 2023

It's only lasts one day. — Habby (@bag_cats) December 21, 2023

The day after. — reg (@brownsfan1900) December 20, 2023

The day after — Edward Coney (@coneyscotus) December 20, 2023

When it's December 26th and the terrible music ends — Coach Buzz Cut (@MarkAle77776040) December 21, 2023

And, of course, who could forget food? Nobody!

Family dinner — Cindy Maddox (@cjbmaddox) December 20, 2023

Cooking for my family, Christmas Eve seven different fishes ! Shrimp stuff with crab meat ,fried

calamari, baked clams, muscles, scallops Fried flounder, Bacala salad — Mark Champion (@marksea25) December 21, 2023

Steak dinner at my parents’ house on Christmas Eve😍 — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 #GoDawgs (@ShadowShook) December 20, 2023

Breakfast casserole in the morning! — jcorry (@jtcorry04) December 20, 2023

This guy sacrifices in order to earn extra money. Respect. I’m sure we’ll have some people at OutKick doing the same.

Working doubles at double time and a half at the rail yard! 🚂 💵 #carman #chattanoogachoochoo — Jeremy Pruitt (@jvpruitt5) December 21, 2023

Family plays a big role for a lot of people.

The best part of Christmas is family. From the morning gift exchange through the meals, just being together with no place to go is priceless. — Ken Rank (@kolEphraim) December 21, 2023

Time with family. — Tim Taylor (@CoachTim_Taylor) December 21, 2023

Christmas Eve: wrapping presents, church service, family dinner, then back home and sitting by the fire listening to music. — HarloweWilcox (@HarloweWilcox) December 20, 2023

Easy. Waking up earlier than the kids on Christmas morning. Starting homemade biscuits and gravy and turning on the “A christmas Story” marathon. Sipping bourbon cream and just taking it all in. My absolute favorite time of the year — Eric (@gaddis6508) December 21, 2023

Seeing the Xmas lights twinkling on the snow with my family all around and feeling so blessed and thinking how beautiful god’s world is — Vickie Wyatt (@VWyatt28176) December 21, 2023

Family, religion, food, presents and whatever else you can think of are all acceptable reasons to be pumped for Monday. I know I certainly am, and I’ll be thinking of all of you while we distribute food around the region. On behalf of OutKick, I hope you all have a great Christmas season, and definitely fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!