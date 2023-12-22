What’s The Best Part Of Christmas? | OutKick Debate

Videos by OutKick
Christmas is nearly here and that means it’s time to break down the best parts of the very popular celebration.
Christmas is the best day of the year for many people. It’s an opportunity to bring together family and friends to celebrate – whether you’re religious or not.
It’s simply a great time to crush great food, have some drinks, open presents and watch whatever sports might be available.
For me, I’ve spent the past 15+ years feeding the communities around me in rural Wisconsin, including food shipments to the food pantry if needed.
I actually spend very little time inside any house on Christmas. It’s all about helping others, and if you have the resources to do so, I suggest you do so. Be grateful for what you have and help those who need it. That’s what the Christmas spirit means to me.
What do OutKick readers love about Christmas?
However, this isn’t about just me. It’s about everyone involved with the OutKick family. So, let’s dive right into what people people enjoy about Christmas.
Opening presents! A classic.
While I personally hate Christmas lights, I respect the hustle.
OutKick’s Zach Dean – a truly hilarious dude – loves when Christmas is over. He’s definitely not alone.
And, of course, who could forget food? Nobody!
This guy sacrifices in order to earn extra money. Respect. I’m sure we’ll have some people at OutKick doing the same.
Family plays a big role for a lot of people.
Family, religion, food, presents and whatever else you can think of are all acceptable reasons to be pumped for Monday. I know I certainly am, and I’ll be thinking of all of you while we distribute food around the region. On behalf of OutKick, I hope you all have a great Christmas season, and definitely fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!