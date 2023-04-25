Christians Unite: We Need To See Manifesto From Trans Killer | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee Officials say the FBI is slow-rolling the release of the trans Nashville shooter’s manifesto reportedly because of concerns it could be bad PR for the LGBTQ+ community.

Well, excuse me but I don’t give a flying rainbow about molly-coddling, perhaps the most extreme, entitled and increasingly violent “community” in America today.

No I care much more about … I don’t know … the Nashville community and the Christian community after this trans went on a rampage and shot up a school killing 6 innocent people.

Those who have knowledge of what’s exactly in that manifesto say it’s dark, like real dark.

During the search of the house that freak shared with her parents, authorities found and seized 20 journals, five laptops, a suicide note and various other notes written by the trans shooter as well as two memoirs, five Covenant School yearbooks and seven cellphones.

Law enforcement personnel and those with knowledge of what’s in it have shared the manifesto is really a blueprint on total destruction and Covenant school was just the beginning of what she had planned.

But of course, the fixers on the Nashville City Council are already cleaning this thing up saying that releasing it would just be too dangerous.

How? Tell me how? How does knowing what motivated someone to do something so atrocious as gunning down and killing 6 people including 3 little kids at a Christian school make the situation more dangerous.

The innocent people are already dead. The shooter is dead.

This thing was targeted and targeted at Christians but because we aren’t recognized as a protected class here in the new “US of Gay,” we just don’t seem to matter. Do we?

There is no reason for the Nashville authorities or the FBI to keep this from the public. It’s been almost a month. If it were a he/him white straight male Trump supporter, it would’ve been out day freaking 1 and published word for word with bold and underline.

Oh and P.S., like hell are we gonna allow Democrats to use the Nashville shooting to push for more gun infringements when they won’t even level with us on the actual motive.

Hint Hint, it wasn’t guns. It wasn’t the NRA.

These same Democrats want Red Flag laws but also want to protect the trans shooter who murdered Christians. No. I don’t think so.

The PR plan of the LGBTQ community does not override the public’s right to know. And If the medications or hormones this person was pumped with to be “trans” had any affect on her mentality or state of mind, we deserve to know that too.

And to my fellow Christians who just want to turn the other cheek – AGAIN AND AS USUAL – and be forgiving and quiet, you need a wake up call.

By being quiet and meek and rolling over every single time we are attacked, demeaned or even killed, we’ve done nothing but send a message that we are fine with it.

You teach people how to treat you and how is that working out for us?

Enough. Release the manifesto. We aren’t gonna let this slide. Not this time.

And those are my Final Thoughts.

