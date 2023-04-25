Christians Unite: We Need To See Manifesto From Trans Killer | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee Officials say the FBI is slow-rolling the release of the trans Nashville shooter’s manifesto reportedly because of concerns it could be bad PR for the LGBTQ+ community. 

Well, excuse me but I don’t give a flying rainbow about molly-coddling, perhaps the most extreme, entitled and increasingly violent “community” in America today. 

No I care much more about … I don’t know … the Nashville community and the Christian community after this trans went on a rampage and shot up a school killing 6 innocent people. 

Those who have knowledge of what’s exactly in that manifesto say it’s dark, like real dark. 

During the search of the house that freak shared with her parents, authorities found and seized 20 journals, five laptops, a suicide note and various other notes written by the trans shooter as well as two memoirs, five Covenant School yearbooks and seven cellphones. 

Law enforcement personnel and those with knowledge of what’s in it have shared the manifesto is really a blueprint on total destruction and Covenant school was just the beginning of what she had planned. 

FBI Reportedly Won’t Release Nashville Transgender Mass Killer’s Full Manifesto, And That’s Unacceptable: David Hookstead

But of course, the fixers on the Nashville City Council are already cleaning this thing up saying that releasing it would just be too dangerous. 

How? Tell me how? How does knowing what motivated someone to do something so atrocious as gunning down and killing 6 people including 3 little kids at a Christian school make the situation more dangerous.

The innocent people are already dead. The shooter is dead. 

This thing was targeted and targeted at Christians but because we aren’t recognized as a protected class here in the new “US of Gay,” we just don’t seem to matter. Do we? 

There is no reason for the Nashville authorities or the FBI to keep this from the public. It’s been almost a month. If it were a he/him white straight male Trump supporter, it would’ve been out day freaking 1 and published word for word with bold and underline. 

Oh and P.S., like hell are we gonna allow Democrats to use the Nashville shooting to push for more gun infringements when they won’t even level with us on the actual motive. 

Heroic Nashville Cops Who Stopped Massacre Identified As Rex Englebert And Michael Collazo

Hint Hint, it wasn’t guns. It wasn’t the NRA. 

These same Democrats want Red Flag laws but also want to protect the trans shooter who murdered Christians. No. I don’t think so. 

The PR plan of the LGBTQ community does not override the public’s right to know. And If the medications or hormones this person was pumped with to be “trans” had any affect on her mentality or state of mind, we deserve to know that too. 

And to my fellow Christians who just want to turn the other cheek – AGAIN AND AS USUAL – and be forgiving and quiet, you need a wake up call. 

By being quiet and meek and rolling over every single time we are attacked, demeaned or even killed, we’ve done nothing but send a message that we are fine with it. 

You teach people how to treat you and how is that working out for us? 

Enough. Release the manifesto. We aren’t gonna let this slide. Not this time. 

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

manifestotrans. nashville shooter

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply