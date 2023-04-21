Christians Are Under Attack From Shows Like ‘The View’ And Evil Far Leftists: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Christians are under attack and while the ladies of The View are vile, abhorrent hags, so too are their guests.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Less than one month ago 6 Christians here in Nashville, Tennessee were murdered by a trans activist.

But for far longer than one month the evil far Leftists in this country have been targeting, attacking, demonizing and demeaning Christians and Christianity as a whole.

And in the last couple of weeks, they’ve upped the ante.

Here is actress, singer and vile hag Patti LuPone doing just that. If you’re ever feeling down on yourself or quite frankly stupid, just remember there are some Americans who watch “The View”

The View doesn’t need to be condemned. It needs to be cancelled.



Imagine if anyone said this about ANY other religion. Imagine. pic.twitter.com/JxRDrLGDfl — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) April 19, 2023

Comparing the so-called “Christian right” to the Taliban?!

Why? Because we don’t want grown men slinging their private parts in front of children? Or because we don’t believe you should be able to abort a human being up until birth?

Tell me what part of that is “Taliban-esqe” to you.

That lady has some nerve. Some real, evil and despicable nerve.

If someone on the “Conservative Right” said this about any other religion- like the climate religion or the rainbow religion, or the COVID religion- imagine the uproar.

But these nasty women- from the inside out- sit there on ABC every single week day and spew trash like that and it’s called “television.”

No, it’s hate speech. That’s what it is.

And lady, I don’t know if you’ve looked around lately but it ain’t the Christian Conservatives out there looting, pillaging, or assaulting people.

No, that’s the demonic Left at the wheel.

But folks, this is all part of the plan for them. They have to demonize Christians because that’s the first step to destroying the fabric of our nation.

When you have God, and family and church you don’t need to rely on the government. When you believe in something bigger than yourself, you aren’t as vulnerable to humanely control. When you worship God, you refuse to worship political and global elites.

So if you think now is the time to be quiet about your faith, you’re mistaken.

The devil is busy out there, so we best get to work.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.