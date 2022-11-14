Christiano Ronaldo Reveals He Feels Betrayed By Manchester United In Piers Morgan Interview

Christiano Ronaldo is NOT happy with how he is being treated at Manchester United. In an extended discussion with Piers Morgan, Christiano dished on his team, his manager and anyone else that doesn’t respect his greatness.

The 37-year-old Superstar is preparing to play in his FIFTH World Cup for Portugal. He’s scored 55 goals for Portugal throughout his career. He also was the star in their winning EURO 2016 Championship.

Christiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to the 2016 Euro Championship over France in Paris. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Fast forward to 2022 and Christiano Ronaldo’s glorious return to Manchester United has not been everything he had hoped. In the year since his return, he’s already had three managers. Ronaldo’s made 10 appearances, mostly off the bench. So far this year, he has just one goal.

Christiano Ronaldo Has Choice Words For His Managers

In the interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo spoke about his three managers since his return to Old Trafford. His first was his old teammate, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he had nothing but kind words for.

Ralf Ragnick replaced Solskjaer last year after his mid-year sacking. The team continued to struggle, and Ronaldo found less time on the field. And Ronaldo was clearly not a fan of Ragnick. “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him,” said Ronaldo.

Erik Ten Hag was brought in this year to attempt to right the ship at Man U.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 06: Erik ten Hag speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A win this past weekend has the squad sitting at fifth overall. Ronaldo didn’t dress for the game and his quotes on the team’s current manager make it seem like the end of his Manchester United career is near.

Ronaldo on Ten Hag “I don’t have any respect for him because he doesn’t show any respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

SHOTS FIRED

One of the world’s most popular soccer teams is trying to figure out what to do with one of its most famous players. Ronaldo won three championships with Manchester United and was named Player of the Year twice.

The team is currently looking at all options. They made the following statement: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.”