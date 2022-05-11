in MLB

Christian Yelich Completes Third Cycle of His Career: All Against The Reds

Christian Yelich is creeping his way back into conversation as a great player again. The 2018 NL MVP just completed the cycle, one of the most difficult tasks in baseball, with a ninth inning triple. Saved the tough one for last.

Yelich has dealt with his fair share of struggles the past couple seasons batting .205 in 2020 and .248 last year. His 2021 campaign wasn’t awful, however those numbers weren’t adding up after back-to-back monster seasons. We’re happy to see Christian Yelich finally hitting his stride and back  up to .259 this season. Injuries have played a role in Yelich’s demise, but now that he’s had some time to get his body right, perhaps we see old yeli?

Christian Yelich becomes the first player to hit for the cycle three times against the same opponent and is one of 5 to hit for the cycle three times in a career. What are the chances all three cycles came against the Reds? The Reds should go ahead and walk him next series.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

