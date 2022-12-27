Christian Pulisic Hears U-S-A Chants During First Match Back In England

Following a successful World Cup run, Christian Pulisic is back with his main club, Chelsea FC in the English Premier League.

And yes, reaching the knockout stage, despite losing to the Netherlands, is a success for US Soccer right now. And for Pulisic, personally, he scored the game-winning goal against Iran that got the US into the second stage of the tournament.

Unfortunately, he also had to go to the hospital after taking a groin shot, but it meant the US advancing and he was sure to let everyone know that he did not, in fact, get hit in the balls.

Christian Pulisic gets hero’s welcome in return to England

Chelsea FC resumed its season with a home matchup against AFC Bournemouth. The English Premier League naturally took a break for the World Cup action.

Having not seen the home team since a Nov. 6 match against Arsenal, the Chelsea supporters were happy to welcome their squad back. Even “Captain America” Christian Pulisic, who started the match for the team.

Chelsea supporters chanting 'USA' for Christian Pulisic 🇺🇸❤️





Christian Pulisic of Chelsea runs with the ball against AFC Bournemouth during their English Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-0, but Pulisic did not record a goal. He did have a goal overturned on a foul and took three shots in the contest.

That ain't a foul by Havertz. Should have been a goal for Pulisic… not biased at all 😂

Chelsea’s next match will come on New Year’s Day against Nottingham, another home contest. The Blues are eighth out of 20 EPL teams with 24 points in 15 games. The win over Bournemouth snapped a three-match losing streak.

It’s yet to be seen if the English fans will continue to chant “U-S-A” on New Year’s Day.

Either way, for now Captain America will have to settle for trying to rescue Chelsea from a mid-pack finish in the EPL.