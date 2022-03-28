Christian Pulisic Dedicated Celebration To Child Fighting Cancer

If you’re not already a fan of U.S. Men’s national soccer team superstar Christian Pulisic, you soon will be.

After Pulisic scored the second of his three goals in the U.S. team’s 5-1 win over Panama, he celebrated by doing the worm, and he did so at the request of a 17-year-old boy who’s battling cancer and who looks up to the soccer star.

“I met someone really special yesterday. His name was Mason, and his one request was that if I scored, he wanted to see a worm celebration,” Pulisic said following the match. “That’s what that was for.”

This celebration from Christian Pulisic was requested by Mason Ogle, a fan who has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer 💙 (via @PaulTenorio) pic.twitter.com/04qfddDvaV — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) March 28, 2022

The Mason whom Pulisic referenced is 17-year-old Mason Ogle, a huge soccer fan who’s had an ongoing battle with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since 2017. Ogle and his family were in attendance during Sunday’s win, one day after they had the opportunity to meet Pulisic and the rest of the U.S. men’s national team.

Ogle’s mother, Jaclyn, retweeted a post from the Craig Willinger Fund – an organization that assists young soccer fans in their fight with cancer – and expressed her family’s joy and gratitude for Pulisic: “We’re so happy he surprised our honoree Mason Ogle with this! He’s been through so much since his osteosarcoma diagnosis in 2017. It was the best therapy!”

Because of his diagnosis and prosthetic knee, doctors have cautioned Ogle, a lifelong soccer player, that he can no longer play the sport he loves. Despite their messages of caution, Ogle continues to fight and currently stays active on the pitch, participating in open runs and scrimmages with his high school team.

It was a pleasure meeting tonight's Game Ambassador Mason Ogle at yesterday's training. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma, Mason is a massive soccer fan and despite extensive chemotherapy and a prosthetic knee, has managed to stay on the pitch with his high school soccer team. pic.twitter.com/0htn9S0Lnv — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 27, 2022

Pulisic will likely gain more fans following his celebration, and rightfully so, but he won’t have nearly as many as Mason Olge.

Everyone’s rooting for you, Mason. Even the worms.

