Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey Share Touching Moment After Winning NFC Championship: VIDEO

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey were in their feelings Sunday night after the 49ers beat the Lions.

San Francisco pulled off a stunning 17-point comeback win over Detroit, Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and the rest of the team that left football fans in a state of shock.

How do I know? Because I am a Lions fan, I was in a state of shock and the people around me couldn’t believe what they were watching as the lead dried up before eventually completely disappearing.

It was gutting for Lions fans…..but definitely not for the 49ers. They were vibing, and McCaffrey and Culpo were right at the top of the list.

Detroit blows 17 point lead. No, my enemies will not see me cry.



Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey chest bump after 49ers make the Super Bowl.

The two were caught on camera embracing in a semi-secluded moment away from the chaos after McCaffrey made his first Super Bowl. They even managed to sneak in a chest bump.

Check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, this has to be one of the coolest couples in America, right? I’ve never been someone fascinated by celebrity couples. I think it’s kind of cringe, and it’s only getting worse.

Look at Brittany/Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce. The content just never stops, and it’s being shoved down football fans’ throats.

It’s not the same with McCaffrey and Culpo. They’re a much more low-key couple. She’s a supermodel and he’s the best running back in the NFL.

Yet, they don’t go out of their way to demand attention, and she’s not spouting off like Mrs. Mahomes regularly does. They’re just doing their thing, and it’s great to see a moment like this.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey share special moment after NFC Championship game. (Credit: Getty Images)

Also, I know Clay has written about this before, but imagine the kids McCaffrey and Culpo could pump out if they choose to once they’re married. He comes from a family of star athletes, is a future Hall of Famer, and she’s a supermodel. The genetic combination is downright outrageous, and you’re crazy if you think otherwise. They could create a pipeline of the next generation’s great players.

For now, they’ll have to settle for chest bumps and warm embraces. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.