Nuggets Rookie Christian Braun Crushes Beer, Pours Tequila Shots After Championship Parade

Videos by OutKick

Denver Nuggets rookie Christian Braun was on a different planet Thursday after the team’s championship parade.

The Nuggets celebrated the team’s first title with a massive parade through downtown Denver, and it was a very entertaining circus.

Well, Braun’s performance didn’t come to an end once the parade concluded.

Christian Braun partied hard after winning the NBA title. (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

The former Kansas star hit up a bar, and the videos are pure internet gold. He housed a beer in one, and then started pouring tequila in the mouths of waiting customers.

There’s no doubt Christian Braun was enjoying himself.

Omg Christian Braun 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/83dQIcXEiP — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) June 16, 2023

Christian Braun was pouring Nuggets fans tequila shots after the parade 🥃



(via jacksons__lodo/IG) pic.twitter.com/bUanK5wroJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 16, 2023

Christian Braun was vibing after winning an NBA championship.

Life is good when you’re a champion. The Nuggets smashed the Heat in just five games to win the franchise’s first title.

You always party whenever you win a championship. That’s even truer when you bring home the first ever ring.

No rules at that point. Just get after it, and that’s exactly what Christian Braun and his teammates did.

Christian Braun partied hard after the Denver Nuggets title parade. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

While Braun only averaged 4.7 points per game on the season, he performed at an exceedingly high level in game three of the NBA Finals against Miami. He hung 15 on 7-8 shooting on the Heat in game three.

He went from being a bench player in the rotation not really depended on for much to lighting up Miami in game three.

Then, after winning the title, Braun headed to the bar to give fans tequila and crush beers. If that’s not a great day, I don’t know what is.

Also, is tequila a drink of choice in Colorado? Seems more like a whiskey atmosphere, but ultimately, who cares?

Christian Braun had a very impressive game three of the NBA Finals. (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

Just let Christian Braun and his teammates continue partying until they’re exhausted. That’s what you earn whenever you win a championship.