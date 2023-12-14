Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper Set To Star In Epic True Cold War Spy Thriller

Videos by OutKick

Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper are bringing the Cold War to screens around America.

The two men have reached a deal with Amazon and MGM studios to produce the true story of CIA agent Jack Platt (Cooper) and KGB agent Gennady Vasilenko (Bale) in a film titled “Best of Enemies,” according to Deadline. The film is based on the book “Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War.”

Deadline reported the following details on the story:

Platt and Vasilenko were new entrants to the D.C. intelligence scene back in 1978, with the former working out of the CIA’s counterintelligence office and the latter out of the Soviet Embassy. Remarkably, they came to establish strong personal ties, even after each was sent to seduce the other into betraying their country. The pair were involved with solving some of the most famous spy stories of the 20th century, including the rooting out of Soviet mole Robert Hanssen. While Vasilenko spent some time in a Soviet prison after it came to the government’s attention that he’d been working as a double agent for the U.S., he ultimately was freed with help from the CIA during the Spy Swap of 2010.

Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper set to star in spy thriller.

Does this sound interesting to you? It damn sure does to me, but I’m also a huge sucker for anything related to the Cold War.

You could spend weeks reading Cold War history about all the tactics and games of the USA and Soviet Union and still not scratch the surface.

Many people know about the Berlin Wall and the Cuban Missile Crisis, but there’s thousands of other fascinating parts of the Cold War that’s not common knowledge. Do yourself a favor and Google “Soviet submarine K-129” and “Project Azorian.” It’s something high-ranking people in the Navy still talk about to this day. Enjoy!

As for Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper’s “Best of Enemies,” I’m already sold. You don’t need to tell me anything more than it’s about two opposing spies who end up trying to bring the other over.

Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper will star in an upcoming spy film. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s a plot line right out of “The Americans,” but this is actually true. While the FX hit was rooted in some real stories, it was still highly fictionalized and not real at its core.

Gennady Vasilenko and Jack Platt – a name straight out of CIA central casting – were both very real spies during the Cold WAr.

There’s a lot of reading about the two men you can do online. I won’t spoil anything here. Also, this isn’t the first time Bradley Cooper has been in a major spy production. He famously got one of his first big breaks in “Alias.”

There’s no release timeline for “Best of Enemies,” but given the fact a deal only just went down, odds are high it will be a couple years. Whenever it does get here, I’ll definitely be watching. It sounds like content made for history nerds like myself. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.