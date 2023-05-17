Christen Harper & Her Biological Female SI Swimsuit Model Friends Throw Out First Pitches At Mets Game In Big Win For Society

Videos by OutKick

What a night it was for biological women, and red-blooded American men at Tuesday night’s Mets game.

In a shocking twist, the Mets had THREE biological FEMALE Sports Illustrated swimsuit models — Lions QB Jared Goff’s girlfriend Christen Harper, Gronk’s girlfriend Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader — take to the field to handle the first pitch duties in a major win for women who were born with a vagina and men who like hot women.

I’ve been asked in the past why it’s so important to point out it was three BIOLOGICAL women throwing out first pitches.

Answer: Because this week, Sports Illustrated also announced it would include Trans G. Kim Petras on one of its four covers of the 2023 magazine.

That’s why moments last night at Citi are on my radar.

Hot BIOLOGICAL women were allowed to be HOTT without some dude with a dong trying to steal their thunder.

Marketing 101.

Now, I know Miller Lite wants to outlaw brands allowing women to be hot in marketing campaigns, but those of us with a brain have to stand up and applaud what went on during last night’s first pitch. We have to call for more of it. We have to DEMAND hot BIOLOGICAL females get the chance to throw out first pitches without dudes with dongs interfering or trying to steal their moment in the sun.

It’s on all of us to get back to the times we all loved — I’m thinking somewhere around 2008-2009 was the Golden Era of the Internet. It was April 2008 when Marisa Miller threw out a first pitch at a Cubs game and turned into an absolute superstar.

Guys, we’re in this together with the biological women who love red-blooded American men. You either stand up and fight for hot BIOLOGICAL women to be hot or the woke idiots take over.

You make the call.