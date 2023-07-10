Christen Harper Hits The Runway In A Bikini, Wears Shirt Claiming Her Body Is The ‘Least Interesting Thing About’ Her

Videos by OutKick

Christen Harper put on a show during a recent runway appearance.

The popular model, who is dating Jared Goff, was on the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week last Friday, and she managed to generate plenty of headlines after rocking a bikini.

Christen Harper goes viral with bikini-clad runaway appearance. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

However, that’s not what most people noticed. Harper didn’t just show up for some swimsuit content – even though that is how she has mostly made a name for herself.

She ginned up plenty of interest after rocking a shirt that declared “MY BODY IS THE LEAST INTERESTING THING ABOUT ME.”

Why did she opt for the bold outfit choice? Your guess is as good as mine, but it definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

Christen Harper wears “MY BODY IS THE LEAST INTERESTING THING ABOUT ME” shirt. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Christen Harper reminds everyone she’s a star.

Christen Harper isn’t a stranger to the spotlight. She’s modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and has been dating the Lions starting QB for awhile.

She’s definitely one of the more notable names in the WAG game. People are big fans, and it’s not hard to figure out why.

Christen Harper rocks a bikini during on the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Whether it’s cheering on Goff, who had a solid 2022-23 campaign, or going viral with SI Swimsuit, she always seems to find away to generate attention.

Now, she’s taking things to a new level by claiming her “body is the least interesting about” her. No idea why she felt the need to make that statement, but here we are.

Christen Harper is a star in the WAG game. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Either way, Christen Harper did what Christen Harper does best – give her followers and fans viral content. Let’s hope she keeps that energy into the NFL season. Lions fans – myself included – have very high expectations. We need Harper to make sure Goff is rolling at the same level she is. Don’t let Lions fans down, Christen!