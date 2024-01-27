All Charges Dropped Against Chris Young Following Nashville Bar Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Chris Young has been cleared of all charges stemming from his arrest at a Nashville bar earlier this week.

“Regarding the Chris Young incident — After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed,” Nashville D.A. Glenn Funk said in a statement Friday.

The country singer had been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest following an altercation with Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) officials on Monday.

It all started when agents entered the Tin Roof bar for a routine compliance check, and Young held his ID over his head. They checked his card and moved on. Young then started asking questions and began recording the agents.

Agents then left the bar and went to another one — Dawg House — and Young and his buddies followed them there.

The original affidavit claimed Young “struck” an official on his way out the door. He then allegedly “began yelling and screaming” after the agent pushed him away.

But surveillance video told a different story.

Video Shows Tennessee ABC Officer Push Chris Young To The Ground Before Arrest In Nashville Bar



🎥: Nick Beres https://t.co/PAavXZMa41 pic.twitter.com/wqog69lQI4 — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) January 24, 2024

Nashville D.A. Clears Chris Young After Altercation In Bar

The video does show Young reaching out to touch the TABC agent, but you could hardly call it a “strike.” In retaliation, though, the agent forcefully shoves Young into a barstool, and he falls to the ground.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” said Bill Ramsey, Young’s attorney.

“In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client.”

Following Funk’s announcement on Friday, Ramsey released the following statement: “Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA’s decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing.”

Frankly, the Nashville D.A. made the right call to drop the charges. The agent’s reaction was over the top, and he seemed to have assaulted Young — not the other way around.

But I’m not letting Chris off the hook, either.

A 38-year-old man knows better than to antagonize officers who are just doing their job. Whether he was trying to look cool in front of his entourage or he just had a few too many adult beverages, his reported behavior was childish.

Plus — as a native of middle Tennessee — Young is well aware of TABC compliance checks. Just show your ID and move on. It’s not that hard.

I’m no lawyer, but I have spent plenty of time in Nashville bars. And my expert legal opinion, Chris Young, is to not be such a dick. Then maybe we can avoid all this trouble next time.

