Former NFL Player Chris Smith Dies At 31, Condolences Flood In On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Chris Smith, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 31. His alma mater of West Rowan High School in North Carolina shared the news on Twitter late Monday night.

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

The defensive end was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars after a strong college career at Arkansas.

Smith played in a total of 72 NFL games over the course of his professional career with five different organizations. He spent three years in Jacksonville before playing two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. His last NFL appearance came with the Houston Texans during the 2021 campaign.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku was one of many to share their condolences about Smith’s passing on Twitter.

Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 18, 2023

Just saw the news that former Razorback DE Chris Smith passed away at the age of 31. That's just devastating. That guy was an amazing player on the field & an even more amazing guy off of it.



RIP Chris Smith, an all time great Razorback. — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) April 18, 2023

Chris Smith will forever hold a special place in our hearts. He came over to see us after a Jags practice in 2014. He picked my son up and talked about how much he missed his daughter. We took several pics, but this is one of my favorites. Gonna miss your smile Chris. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y10t8s2OcR — Matt McCord (@mc_crew10) April 18, 2023

Smith played in four games with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons and picked up five tackles earlier this year.

The former Razorback suffered a tragedy in 2019 when his girlfriend Petara Cordero died after a car accident in Cleveland. Smith was driving the car, and while the two of them were able to exit the vehicle without major injury, Cordero was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.