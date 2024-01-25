Chris Russo Finally Realizes That Tony Romo Is All Bark And No Bite

Videos by OutKick

Hey Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, maybe you should check out OutKick more often to get a picture of what real people are thinking and not your rich, New-Canaan Connecticut neighbors!

During his weekly appearance on ESPN’s First Take Wednesday, Russo went nuclear on Tony Romo for not doing his homework or even understanding the history of the game that he’s being played a ton of money to know about.

Chris Russo has had enough of Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/EIXjBaAEor — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 24, 2024

RUSSO VS ROMO

On Sunday night, Romo was in his usually color analyst seat next to Jim Nantz during CBS broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. However, it took just the first play of the game when Stefon Diggs caught a Josh Allen pass but then fumbled it forward, for Romo to get something wrong. The former Cowboys quarterback who has gone from impressive to just straight up annoying during his broadcasts, compared the play to the Immaculate Reception.

The only problem is, one literally had nothing to do with the other one. I get Tony maybe wanted to sound impressive by name-dropping a play that he clearly only heard about it in passing and didn’t understand what occurred, but come on. You aren’t a weatherman or a referee Tony, you can’t just make things up!

“I know he makes $17 million and everyone gets a kick out of him, I’ve had enough. Tony, our little pal, Romo,” Russo began before scolding, berating and teaching Romo about both legendary plays.

“He needs a history lesson – call me,” Russo then said.

Well Chris – we’ve been ripping Tony Romo for months now – read us! Here’s just a few quick examples of how on point we were with our amazing analysis:

And that took me just 10 seconds to find, Chris – come on!

What the hell is Tony Romo talking about pic.twitter.com/hkMPSQwJtt — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 17, 2021

TONY ROMO WENT FROM IMPRESSIVE TO THE WORST

By now we all know what has been the downfall of Tony Romo’s post-NFL career.

When he first went to the broadcast booth he was impressive. He called the game in a manner that wasn’t nearly as polished as traditional broadcasts went. And do you remember all the predictions he made that would ring true? It seemed like once a week Tony would call out what a quarterback would do and then BAMM it would happen.

But after the first season it clearly got to Romo’s head as he has consistently been worst year after year. In fact, reports say that CBS even had media coaches and analysts meet with him to try and give him some broadcast lessons. The big issue of course, is that it seems Romo just isn’t doing the home work or the prep time that is needed when you are the No. 1 broadcast team on CBS and top 3 in the NFL!

Romo’s prediction run was similar to a one-hit wonder. Once that hit goes away, one’s true talent comes to fruition and in Romo’s case, it’s nothing impressive.

Meanwhile Chris Russo, welcome to OutKick where we hold everyone accountable and call out people when they’re wrong. Be it Tony Romo, or yourself… aren’t you supposed to be retired by the way? Hey – your words, not ours!