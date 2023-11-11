Chris Rock Hangs Out With Caleb Williams, Begs USC Quarterback To Come To Jets

Videos by OutKick

Chris Rock was seen hanging out with USC quarterback Caleb Williams at Friday night’s USC men’s basketball game and was begging the football prodigy to come to the New York Jets.

As a Jets fan myself, thank you Chris Rock for your service.

We Know Whose Team @chrisrock is A Fan of‼️ J-E-T-S‼️🛩️ 🤣😂😂 ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/KWSNIPIfEg — gavin morris (@DaGman7) November 10, 2023

CHRIS ROCK SEEN COURTING WILLIAMS TO THE JETS

In a video posted on social media by USC assistant athletic director Gavin Morris, Rock approached Williams in what looked like a suite / backstage area of USC’s Galen Center arena where he had one clear message for Williams: “You want the Jets.”

In an almost hypnotic-like trance, Rock repeatedly tried to wish into fruition the expected No. 1 draft picks’ NFL destination. “The Jets, that’s who you want so bad,” Rock began. “You want the Jets. You don’t want to go to Chicago, [you] don’t want to go to Washington, you want the Jets. There’s no place you would rather play than the Jets.”

Caleb Williams was seen crying with his mother after a USC loss earlier this year. (Getty Images).

THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM?

If somehow the Jets were able to land Williams, it would be the third USC quarterback the team has taken in the first round since 2009. Hopefully Williams would have a different fate than Mark Sanchez and Sam Darnold’s time with the team but the reality is he isn’t coming to the Jets no matter how hard Chris Rock begs.

At 4-4 the Jets are currently looking at the 16th spot in the NFL draft. Caleb Williams isn’t going to be on the board for that long whatsoever. Now, could the Jets end up with a worst record – of course and even most likely based on just how bad Zach Wilson and the offense has been, but still they aren’t nearly as bad as the 1-8 Cardinals and Panthers.

Also, as an emo myself I’m not one to rip someone for crying and showing some emotion at times… but I’m also not a professional football player. If Williams was caught crying TO HIS MOM in front of the New York City media? My God it’d be over. He would be relentlessly trolled, ripped, and questioned that it would undoubtedly have an effect on his play and he would be run out of here like so many other athletes that couldn’t handle the pressure of the Big Apple.

So yes, Chris I understand that the Jets need to do SOMETHING as week in and week out it’s just been a mess. Even when the Jets win, it still feels like we’re losing but let’s not get our hopes up thinking we’re getting Caleb Williams. Aaron Rodgers does that plenty by teasing us that he’s returning before the seasons over.