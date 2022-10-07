Chris Pratt Is Getting Slammed For His Super Mario Bros. Accent

The trailer for Universal Pictures and Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” dropped on Thursday, and with it came a chorus of criticism for Chris Pratt’s “Mario” voice.

The worst part is that Pratt said he spent a lot of time trying to perfect the Italian plumber’s voice… yet it LITERALLY sounds just like real-life Chris Pratt.

Earlier this year Pratt told Variety that he “worked really closely with the directors” to craft Mario’s voice. He added, “We tried out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of.”

Well Chris I’m glad you are because social media sure as hell isn’t.

HOLY SHIT IT LITERALLY IS JUST CHRIS PRATT'S VOICE https://t.co/fFyRhzI7vF — Megan Farokhmanesh (@Megan_Nicolett) October 6, 2022

Good to know that Chris Pratt was hired to voice Mario as Chris Pratt in #SuperMarioBrosMovie — Alex Paps (@alexpaps1) October 6, 2022

PRATT’S VOICE SOUNDS NOTHING LIKE WHAT SUPER MARIO SHOULD

Why did we need an animated Super Mario Bros. movie? I’m not quite sure. But if you’re going to make it, at least have the main character come close to how he’s supposed to sound.

One major criticism from fans was that there are plenty of Italian actors that could have been used to voice Mario. Yet Universal went with… Chris Pratt of all people.

Meanwhile, this fan said that if enough people complain, maybe it’ll force Pratt to re-record all his parts! (Hey, it worked when people complained how Sonic the Hedgehog looked in his debut film)

i think if we get angry enough we can force chris pratt to re-record all of his lines with an exaggerated italian accent — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 6, 2022

The cast for the animated movie itself is pretty stacked. Charlie Day will portray Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is Princess Peach, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, Jack Black will be Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad.

Although there was criticism for Pratt’s Mario portrayal, the trailer itself received overwhelmingly positive reviews on social media. Nintendo is putting a lot into the movie, partnering with Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind movies like “Despicable Me” and the “Sing” films.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” bounces into theaters April 7th, 2023.