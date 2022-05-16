Chris Paul’s Not Ready To Retire, Despite Embarrassing Loss By Suns

Despite last night’s humiliation, Chris Paul isn’t ready to walk away.

“I’m not retiring tomorrow, thank God. Hopefully, I’m healthy coming back,” Paul said Sunday evening. “But I’m [going to] keep playing.”

Paul’s comments followed what was arguably the most embarrassing home Game 7 loss in NBA history, maybe even all of professional sports. Phoenix, the league’s best team all-season long and the defending Western Conference champions, were outclassed and clearly shook by visiting Dallas. The Suns trailed by as many as 46 points, eventually losing by 33.

In defeat, the 37-year-old Paul looked every bit his age, contributing just 10 points (all in the second half) and four assists.

Chris Paul: 10 Points, 1/3 3PM, -39 +/- Devin Booker: 11 Points, 21% FG, -41 +/- Game 7…Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/sX1B3usFvE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 16, 2022

“You play long enough and you don’t win, every time you lose, they’re going to say it was your best chance,” Paul said following the loss.

Comments like that are beginning to form a pattern around CP3. His teams are 0-4 in the last four Game 7’s they’ve played. Additionally, per StatMuse, Paul is the only player in NBA history to blow five 2-0 leads in a best of seven series (Phoenix jumped out to a 2-0 series lead on Dallas).

And it now appears as if going 0-5 is strong possibility…”But I think for me, us, it’s we’ll be right back next year, added Paul. “I’ll tell you that much.”

