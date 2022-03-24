Chris Paul Expected To Return To Suns Tonight After Missing 15 Games With A Fractured Thumb

Chris Paul’s status for tonight’s game against the Nuggets has been upgraded to ‘probable’ and that’s scary for the league. The first place Phoenix Suns have been without the perennial All-Star the past 15 games due to a thumb fracture and will now be given a major boost to finish out the season.

Injury Report for 3/24 at DEN:@CP3 — Probable pic.twitter.com/iLp6VBIXAc — y – Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 24, 2022

The Suns will welcome Chris Paul back to the huddle on a 6-game winning streak and eight of their last 10, mostly because Devin Booker stepped up in a major way the past three weeks. The leader sat for three weeks, and his team still built on their conference lead. That’s a sure sign of a strong team.

The Suns have the best record in the NBA, and Paul’s return essentially locks up that top spot. Welcome back, CP3.