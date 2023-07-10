Chris Paul Doesn’t Seem Interested In Coming Off The Bench…This Could Get Interesting

Videos by OutKick

Chris Paul is answering questions on whether he’ll come off the bench for the Golden State Warriors, and his answers have been cold.

The 38-year-old NBA vet, who was traded from the Phoenix Suns to Washington to Golden State in June, got testy with the media Sunday.

CP3 Off the Bench?

One reporter asked CP3 if he’ll be coming off the bench for the Warriors, framing the potential for Paul to cede his starting role for a younger member of the Warriors’ core.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns during the game against the Charlotte Hornets. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

“You coaching?” the ageless (and ringless) Paul responded.

CP3 added, “Well, I don’t know what the situation is going to be yet. I think that’ll be for us to figure out once we get going.”

Paul maintains that the Golden State coaching staff has not given him an answer, saving the discussion for offseason training camp.

“It’ll be a conversation for us when camp starts,” Paul said.

Joining arguably the NBA’s best backcourt, Paul may better serve the team by coming off the bench. Projections on Paul’s role for the championship-hopeful Warriors expected CP3 to lead the secondary squad. Golden State suffered plenty in 2022 when Curry was subbed out of the game.

Curry also missed 26 games last season, namely from a left shoulder injury.

As The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor relays, the Warriors have a 111.8 offensive rating and 111.9 defensive rating with Stephen Curry. Without their star player, the Warriors have a 99.9 offensive rating and an equal defensive rating of 111.

The Warriors can now utilize Chris Paul as the floor general to keep the offense above water while Steph rests.

Last season, Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 59 games. He proved to still be one of the best distributors in basketball in 2022.

Is Chris Paul headed toward the bench, or will the vet start for Golden State?