Chris Long Slams People Who Are Mad Over How Effective The Brotherly Shove Is

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ infamous short-yardage play which has become known as the “Tush Push” or “Brotherly Shove” has proved to be controversial. However, former Eagle Chris Long thinks it’s time the play’s detractors get over it and find a way to stop it.

Long spoke with TMZ Sports about the polarizing play.

“Jalen (Hurts) looks pretty comfortable getting carried by two 350-pound guys for seven yards,” Long said. “I mean the other night it was like some they’re just picking them up and moving them.”

The 11-year NFL vet out of Virginia also gave his take on teams that have complained about the Brotherly Shove and the angles they’ve taken to criticize it.

“Listen, like, the NFL — it’s funny to me because they’re all about optics,” he said. “I think at one point it was the sentiment was almost, ‘Only [the Eagles] can run it. It’s unfair.” Other teams tried to run it. They’ve had issues with it. The Giants got a couple of guys hurt doing it.”

Chris Long Noticed A Change In The Way People Criticize the Brotherly Shove

Since it doesn’t seem like that angle was working, Long said that it appears like the play’s detractors have adopted a different approach.

“I think now they’ve pivoted to player safety and the way that it looks, which to me is funny,” Long said. “It’s an inherently dangerous game. I know it probably feels like that scene in Star Wars where they’re in the trash compactor. I think (Eagles center) Jason Kelce feels like Chewbacca in there.”

Long said that teams should stop complaining and simply figure out a way to stop it. He even offered some ways to do that.

“If you don’t like it, stop it. Draft bigger guys.”

When asked how he would stop the Brotherly Shove if he was on the defensive line, Long had a very simple answer

“Not getting the third and fourth and short.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to stop it.

