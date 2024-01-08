Chris Jones Gets $1.25 Million Sack, Chiefs Teammates Go Bonkers, ‘Make It Rain’ On Star Defender

Videos by OutKick

Week 18 in the NFL is the not only the final chance for teams to earn their playoff spot, or improve their seeding. It’s also the final week for players to trigger contract incentives and make extra cash. Chiefs star Chris Jones had a massive incentive heading into the team’s final against the Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs had nothing to play for in Week 18. They clinched the AFC West and are locked into the #3 seed in the AFC. Because of that, they chose to rest the majority of their starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

They probably wanted to rest Chris Jones because of his major impact on the team’s defense. If Kansas City is going to make another deep playoff run, they are going to need Jones to make some big plays and anchor the defensive line.

But, the team did not sit Jones. The defender had an incentive in his contract that pays him $1.25 million for recording over 10 sacks. Coming into Sunday, Jones had 9.5 sacks on the season after getting one in each of the team’s past two games.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones reacts after a sack during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25th, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thus, Jones needed to sack Chargers quarterback Easton Stick one time to earn an additional $1.25 million.

It didn’t happen in the first half, but Jones finally got to Stick in the second half. His teammates could not have been happier as the entire defense went crazy, surrounding Jones, patting him on the back and performing the “make it rain” gesture.

Chris Jones cashes in on a million dollar sack💰💪#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/iOuJvAjLjo — Brock Baldridge (@brock_baldridge) January 7, 2024

Dinner is on Chris Jones tonight!