Chris Hemsworth Drops Bodies In Violent ‘Extraction 2’ Trailer

Videos by OutKick

Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction” sequel looks like it’s going to be an epic ride.

A full trailer for “Extraction 2” dropped for fans Tuesday morning, and as expected, it looks like Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake will absolutely stack bodies in the highly-anticipated sequel.

The trailer is a shot of adrenaline straight to the soul for action film junkies. Give it a watch below.

“Extraction 2” looks great.

Netflix describes the plot of the sequel as, “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

As you can tell from the preview, Rake will be locked, cocked and ready to rock in order to, once again, save innocent people.

“Extraction 2” with Chris Hemsworth looks outstanding. The first film was a huge hit for Netflix. (Cr. Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2023)

The first film was a smashing success for Netflix, and had some of the best action scenes in recent memory.

It was an incredibly beautifully shot film from director Sam Hargrave and the Russo brothers. Now, Hemsworth is back to do it all again.

“Extraction 2” with Chris Hemsworth comes out June 16. (Cr: Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2023)

Also, I actually had the chance to interview and get to know Chili Palmer, who served as an advisor for both films. Chili was a member of Delta Force before retiring and doing some work with major films. When a guy like that is overseeing an action film, you know it’s going to be great.

“Extraction 2” drops on Netflix June 16. If it’s even half as good as the first one, it’s definitely going to be worth watching. There’s nothing better than watching Chris Hemsworth absolutely unload on bad guys.