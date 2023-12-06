SEAL Team 6 Operator Exposes Hypocritical Code Of Silence | American Joyride

Chris Fettes is back on American Joyride, and this is an episode nobody is going to want to miss.

Chris, a former SEAL Team 6 operator, previously joined the show nearly a year ago to discuss the hostage rescue mission that changed his life.

Now, he’s back to discuss the hypocritical code of silence put on operators, the importance of brotherhood in Tier One units, how to stop veteran suicide, hostage rescue, Delta Force comparisons and much more. As always, grab your favorite snack and drink and let’s roll with a new American Joyride episode.

I hope you all enjoyed that episode as much as I enjoyed sharing Chris Fettes’ story. If you’re interested in more American Joyride episodes, you can catch some below, and make sure to subscribe where you like listening to podcasts.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

