SEAL Team 6 Operator Exposes Hypocritical Code Of Silence | American Joyride

Chris Fettes is back on American Joyride, and this is an episode nobody is going to want to miss.

Chris, a former SEAL Team 6 operator, previously joined the show nearly a year ago to discuss the hostage rescue mission that changed his life.

Now, he’s back to discuss the hypocritical code of silence put on operators, the importance of brotherhood in Tier One units, how to stop veteran suicide, hostage rescue, Delta Force comparisons and much more. As always, grab your favorite snack and drink and let’s roll with a new American Joyride episode.

