Chris Evert And Martina Navratilova Weigh In On Transgender Athletes

Chris Evert was one of the greatest women tennis players in history. In 1977, Renee Richards became the first Transgender athlete to compete in the women’s draws of professional Tennis. Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova were numbers 1 and 2 in the world and both played Renee in their careers. The troll that came at Chris below honestly doesn’t remember much from 1977.

Hi Bob, here are some facts…1) when I was #1 in the world, I struggled to beat Renee.She was 43…2)Renee has said if she had been 25, she would’ve wiped everyone off the court 3) Martina is no hater and Renee is awesome… https://t.co/4TqqnEPKR2 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 19, 2022

Renee was 43 playing two of the best women players to ever grace a tennis court in their primes. Chris and Martina won, but they struggled. Chris was 6-0 lifetime vs. the mid-40’s year old Renee. Martina was 3-0, and barely beat Richards in the 1977 Women’s Doubles Final at the U.S. Open. Martina remained close to Richards and had her as her coach later in her career. She has said that Renee knew she had an advantage as a former man and that it was an unfair advantage. Martina also tweeted this today.

I totally disagree with Megan on this. Fairness must come above inclusion- especially after puberty- around 10-11 years old… before that let kids be kids and just have fun a sling as it’s safe. After puberty biology must come first https://t.co/d5ArwdyZuj — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 20, 2022

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova both have a great amount of respect for Renee Richards, and both agree that she had a great advantage. Had Renee have been younger, the history of women’s tennis would have been forever changed.