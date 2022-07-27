Chris Cuomo Joins NewsNation

The cable news network NewsNation officially announced it has signed Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo made the announcement during a sitdown on the network with Dan Abrams on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, OutKick first reported that Cuomo was in talks with NewsNation about a return to television:

CNN fired Cuomo last December after learning the extent to which he aided his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), in handling allegations of sexual misconduct.

We discussed Cuomo’s fit with NewsNation at the time of reporting:

“Aside from what happened at CNN, Cuomo’s style contradicts the strategy at NewsNation. The network brands its programming as “unbiased” national newscasts that are alternatives to the opinion programming on the other cable news networks.

“Cuomo is more showman than news anchor.

“The counter is that NewsNation could offset the move by subsequently signing a personality with a background in conservative media.”

“And Cuomo might be worth it. He is a talented television host and would increase the buzz coming out of NewsNation.”

NewsNation hopes to see Cuomo increase the recognition and ratings. The highest-rated program at the network on Monday, Rush Hour at 6 pm, averaged 81,000 viewers.

Cuomo will host a primetime program at NewsNation. The current primetime lineup at the network consists of NewsNation Prime With Marni Hughes at 8 pm, Dan Abrams Live at 9, and Banfield at 10.

I’d look for the network to shift Hughes, putting Cuomo with Abrams and Banfield, the more opinionated hosts.

NewsNation President Michael Corn, who worked with him at ABC, led the push to sign Cuomo, sources say.