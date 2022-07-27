Bobby Burack Joins Fox News Radio to Talk Chris Cuomo Report, Bizarro World, Crazy Keith Olbermann

I discussed our recent OutKick report about Chris Cuomo joining NewsNation and my column on how history will remember this bizarro world on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio Wednesday.

We also discussed the following:

Listen below, starting at the 1:32:000 mark:

Follow Bobby Burack on Twitter, @burackbobby_.

Charles BarkleyChris CuomoJoe BidenKeith Olbermann

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here