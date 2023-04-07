Chris Chelios Is Selling His Malibu House For $75 Million – Take A Tour!

Videos by OutKick

Are you in the market for a Malibu, California house that has plenty of room to soak up the sun on the shores of the Pacific Ocean? Former NHLer Chris Chelios would like to sell you his panty-dropper house with a deck facing China.

Have you been looking to live under California law and order while facing the possibility of being nuked by the Chinese military? Chelios will sell you the perfect residence for the low, low price of $75 million.

Chris Chelios is selling this Malibu beach hoouse for $75,000,000 after buying it for $6 million in 2003. / Zillow.com

Now, that might sound like a lot on your plumbing salary, but that’s nothing these days for rich people chasing sunsets and to many of the lib libs who have money, this is what they’ve been looking for.

We’re talking about nearly 3,800 sq. ft. of living space, four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms AND a guest house for your buddies to crash in when they’re in town. Here’s the kicker — you get 90(!) feet of ocean frontage. I have no idea if that means you can keep tubby scumbags from setting up shop in front of your property, but it sounds important.

Now, I know what your wife is saying…”I wanted to stay under $300 per sq. ft. …. this place is soooo expensive.”

She has a point — it’s nearly $20,000 per square foot — but stop and think of that priceless first sunset across the Pacific Ocean as you sit there on the deck sipping on Kirkland margaritas.

Priceless, indeed.

From Chris’ realtor:

An astonishing Paradise Cove compound, this contemporary residence has it all with approximately 90 feet of beach frontage, gated privacy, a spacious four-bedroom home, a guest bungalow on the beach, and an ever-changing panorama of ocean, islands, and sparkling Queen’s Necklace lights.

The main house centers around an ocean-view living/dining/kitchen great room with soaring ceilings, skylights, fireplace, wraparound windows, a vanishing wall of glass, and a sensational deck for lounging and indoor-outdoor entertaining.

The chef’s kitchen is styled with mid-century flair, superb appliances, bar seating, plus a built-in breakfast nook. Stairs lead up to a loft-style, ocean-view en-suite bedroom, while the lower levels are home to three bedrooms, including the tranquil primary suite a spacious retreat complete with fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, ocean-view spa bath, and a private deck with a hot tub and spectacular views.

There is also a bonus/sleeping room and a large family/media room. A private stairway descends to a detached one-bedroom guest house with a living room, full kitchen, and three enormous decks front, side, and rooftop for entertaining, dining, beachfront relaxation, and star gazing. One deck also has a hot tub and a barrel sauna. Set behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac, this lushly landscaped property is a marvelous, year-round vacation estate.

The house intangibles:

• Whole Foods is just 6.3 miles

• Chipotle is 17 miles

• Dodger Stadium is 35 miles

• Pepperdine is like 5 miles down the road which would be nice for those nights when you’re sick of sunsets and you just want to catch a hoops game or see the baseball team play in one of college baseball’s most beautiful settings.

Mortgage: You’re looking at around $481,000 per month based on 30 years with all of those California property taxes and insurance included.

Seems like a steal.