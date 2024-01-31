Chip Ganassi Apologizes, Makes Donation Accidentally Running Over Driver’s Dog At Daytona

Videos by OutKick

Chip Ganassi Racing owner Chip Ganassi has apologized and announced a “generous donation” after a tragic accident at Daytona International Speedway over the weekend in which he killed IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco’s dog.

The Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona were this past weekend and considering it’s one of the two biggest endurance races — along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans — in all of sportscar racing. It draws teams and drivers from around the world.

Ganassi was at the track because he owns the No. 01 Cadillac in the IMSA Weeathertech SportsCar Championship. Meanwhile, DeFrancesco — who spent the last two IndyCar Seasons with Andretti Global — was there to drive for Forte Racing in the GTD class.

The Associated Press’ Jenna Fryer reported that DeFrancesco’s golden retriever puppy, Lucky, had tragically been run over in the track’s motorhome lot.

#IMSA: Devlin DeFrancesco’s golden retriever puppy was run over and killed in the motorhome lot. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) January 27, 2024

Fryer also reported that it was Ganassi who had accidentally hit the dog, and that he had stopped to speak to police after the incident. He said he was “terribly sad about it” and had tried unsuccessfully to contact DeFrancesco and apologize.

Chip Ganassi has confirmed to me that he accidentally hit Devlin's dog, says he did stop his car and is "terribly sad about it." He says he spoke to four different police officers on site that evening. He said his multiple attempts to call the DeFrancesco's have gone unanswered. https://t.co/PYnbHhLRGo — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) January 29, 2024

Chip Ganassi Apologises, Announces Donation To Humane Society

On Tuesday, Ganassi apologized publicly on X.

The accident the other night with Devlin DeFrancesco’s dog was so unfortunate. I not only feel terrible about it I also feel terrible for Devlin, Katie and the DeFrancesco kids. On behalf of their dog Lucky and the DeFrancesco family I am making a generous donation to the… — Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) January 30, 2024

“The accident the other night with Devlin DeFrancesco’s dog was so unfortunate”, Ganassi wrote. “I not only feel terrible about it I also feel terrible for Devlin, Katie and the DeFrancesco kids. On behalf of their dog Lucky and the DeFrancesco family I am making a generous donation to the Indianapolis Humane Society.”

DeFrancesco responded to Ganassi on X soon after.

I want to personally thank @GanassiChip for his apology to myself, my parents, my siblings and Katie. Nothing will be able to bring Lucky back or make the pain go away but I would also like to say thank you to Chip for his donation to the Humane Society of Indianapolis. In… — Devlin Defrancesco (@DevlinDeFran) January 30, 2024

“I want to personally thank @GanassiChip for his apology to myself, my parents, my siblings and Katie,” DeFrancesco wrote. “Nothing will be able to bring Lucky back or make the pain go away but I would also like to say thank you to Chip for his donation to the Humane Society of Indianapolis. In support of other dogs/puppies in a city that is so important to me. Where I spend a lot of my time doing what I love with great people.”

This is just a brutal situation all around. Anyone who has lost a pet knows how terrible it is. You also have to think Ganassi isn’t feeling so great after the incident either.

Really sad stuff, but great to see something good come out of such a tragedy.

