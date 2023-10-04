Military Helicopter Causes Massive Crocodile Sexfest

Videos by OutKick

A military helicopter is believed to have sparked a massive crocodile sexfest in Australia.

A Chinook helicopter flew near Koorana Crocodile Farm in Coorooman, Australia, and the aftermath apparently included a lot of R-rated activities from the crocodiles, according to ABC Far North.

“We had a big Chinook that came down low because the guys wanted to take some pictures of the crocodiles. They were hanging out the door … And of course, Chinooks have got a big thump, thump, thump, like that. All of the big males got up and roared and bellowed up at the sky, and then after the helicopters left they mated like mad,” owner John Lever told the outlet.

Lever believes the power of the Chinook’s blade is what fired up the crocodiles to start getting after it in wild fashion.

“There’s something about the sonic waves that really gets them stirred up,” he further explained.

A crocodile sex frenzy was sparked by a helicopter in Australia. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

It turns out that just about anything loud and powerful is capable of getting crocodiles fired up to start mating. Even a storm can light the fuse.

“We’ve actually had a thunderstorm already, which is an aphrodisiac for a croc – it really turns them on … and we’ve had some rain. So it’s on,” Lever told ABC Far North.

Crocs don’t need much reason to start mating. (Photo credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether it’s a helicopter or some rain, it apparently doesn’t take much to kick off a crocodile sexfest. That’s something they definitely didn’t teach you in your high school nature class. It’s the latest proof the animal thunderdome remains undefeated and unpredictable.

Imagine flying low and fast in a Chinook (it’s faster than you probably realize), looking down and seeing a large group of crocodiles mating “like mad.”

I spent a lot of time on farms as a kid, and I’ve witnessed firsthand what cows getting their mating on looks like. It would seem likely it’s even crazier with very violent and deadly animals.

A Chinook helicopter is believed to have sparked a crocodile sex frenzy in Australia. (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Next time, keep the helicopters clear of Koorana Crocodile Farm if you don’t want to accidentally spark a huge croc sex frenzy.