Chinese Fighter Jets Harass American War Planes, Fire Flares In Insane Video

Newly declassified video shows Chinese fighter jets behaving in incredibly risky fashion with American planes.

The Pentagon recently declassified a total of 15 videos of Chinese pilots going after American planes in an attempt to harass them and potentially bait them into reacting over the South China Sea.

Chinese fighter jets harass American warplanes. (Photo by Long Wei/VCG via Getty Images)

A total of 180 incidents have occurred between Chinese jets and American planes since the fall of 2021, according to the Daily Mail. That’s more than the past two decades combined, according to the same report.

In the declassified video, you can see modern Chinese aircraft displaying their weapons and firing flares while harassing the American aircraft.

Check out the absolutely absurd behavior below.

Video



Chinese jets are seen shooting flares, flashing weapons, & flying dangerously close to US planes.



Pentagon –

There have been 180 instances of such risky behavior since Fall 2021.



Something tells me they wouldn't be pulling this garbage if Trump was POTUS. pic.twitter.com/PsIaneaQ0K — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) October 18, 2023

Chinese jets harass American planes.

Antics like this aren’t new or unique. China and Russia love messing with Americans wherever they can find them. Whether it’s in the ocean, Syria or somewhere else, the Russians and Chinese can’t get enough when it comes to harassing and baiting the American military.

Why? It’s mostly just an attempt to flex their garbage gear against the good guys. Russian and Chinese gear is a joke, and their best fighter jets would be relics compared to the F-22 and F-35 in an actual fight.

The reason China does this stuff over the South China Sea is because they know America likely won’t do anything. If fear of escalation actually existed, China would probably try to hide its planes over getting in a direct engagement with American stealth technology.

They’d find out real fast what the world’s largest defense budget results in.

Are Chinese fighter jets any good? (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

For now, China will continue to play its stupid games, and pray a direct engagement doesn’t actually happen. Their gear wouldn’t make it off the ground if our stealth bombers and fighters decided to mix it up. Give me your thoughts on China’s reckless actions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.