A bombshell report paints a dark picture of China’s capabilities to disrupt America’s nuclear arsenal.

The FBI has reportedly determined that Chinese produced Huawei tech and cellular equipment is “capable of capturing and disrupting highly restricted Defense Department communications, including those used by US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons,” according to CNN.

Chinese technology can reportedly disrupt America's nuclear forces.

The determination was made in-part after China wanted to build a massive garden at the National Arboretum in Washington DC featuring a massive pagoda that could have held Huawei tech.

The tech has been found near military bases in the Midwest on cell towers, according to the same CNN report.

Can China disrupt America's nuclear capabilities?

The tech has been used to provide internet and cell access in rural areas, but the federal government is now attempting to get rid of it given the massive national security concerns.

China has denied any allegations the tech can be used for nefarious purposes. Believe that if you want to!

B-1 bomber

It’s hard to put into words how devastating it would be if our nuclear arsenal were disrupted in any form or fashion.

Our nuclear triad is the ultimate deterrent. In fact, it’s the best deterrent in the history of the world. Our land-based ICBMs, nukes capable of being dropped from planes and submarine-launched ICBMs guarantee America can ensure a second strike no matter what happens in an initial exchange.

If the communication system to get our nukes airborne was disrupted, it would give our enemies an unprecedented window to strike and our retaliatory options would be limited.

Can China mess with America's nuclear weapons?

Furthermore, this is just the latest example that China isn’t our friend. Sure, the NBA might want to bow down to the CCP, but the rest of us shouldn’t!

They sold cell tech all over the country, and the authorities have now reportedly determined that tech could be used to mess with our missiles. The CCP isn’t our friend! It’s the ruling party of a brutal dictatorship and our largest rival.

This bombshell story from CNN is just the latest proof of that fact.