Chinese Chess Player Stripped Of Title After His Celebration Involved Taking A Dump In Hotel

A Chinese chess champion has been stripped of his title after his victory celebration got a little too wild and some poor soul was left scrubbing a hotel bathroom.

That’s right: his celebration involved ripping a deuce in a hotel bathtub, and Chess officials deemed that to be unbecoming of a chess champion.

That’s probably fair. Human feces is one of the worst things you could ever find in a bathtub aside from the naked old lady from The Shining.

According to Daily Mail, 48-year-old Yan Chenglong was crowned “Xiangqi King” recently. Xiangqi, or Chinese chess, is hugely popular across Asia and has been for centuries. The honor of being named Xiangqi King is handed out by the game’s governing body, the Chinese Xiangqi Association, or CXA.

That’s a big deal (apparently) and Yan partied like it.

Chinese chess doesn’t typically lead to feces in a bathtub, although, I’ll admit I’m not super familiar with the game. It could be normal for all I know. Probably not though. (Getty Images)

Xiangqi Governing Body Didn’t Find This Funny

Unfortunately, that celebration ended with human excrement in a bathtub and the CXA wasn’t having it. They not only stripped him of the title of Xiangqi King, but also confiscated his prize money. They said that the champ was guilty of “disrupting public order” and displaying “extremely bad character.”

I get the “disrupting public order” part. Public order is without a doubt disrupted when someone drops a log in a bathtub. I shouldn’t have to say this, but that’s not what they’re for.

Now, we don’t know the circumstances, and that’s why I don’t think it’s fair to call Yan’s character into question. What if during the celebration he ate some bad shrimp cocktail and found himself in a dire situation? The toilet was occupied, and he wasn’t going to unload in the sink because he’s not a psycho, so the tub was the only thing with a drain left for him to use.

Probably not, but we don’t know. It could have happened.

Chess has Gone Wild In Recent Years

I don’t know what has gotten into chess players in recent years, man. There was a time when all these dudes were nerds and now they’re partying like the Mötley Crüe circa 1984.

Just think of all the ways you can tear up a hotel room. It always escalates. It starts with making a fort out of couch cushions, then you start jumping on beds, then the next thing you know, there’s a TV flying out of the window and plummeting to Earth.

Pooping in the tub is far down that list.

But that’s not the only controversy Yan is facing. Some are alleging that he could be seen clenching and unclenching in the run to this shortlived title. That is rumored to be because he had vibrating anal beads — uh… “at his disposal” — and he was using those to cheat.

Sound familiar? That’s because anyone keeping up with chess scandals will recall that same accusation was levied at Grandmaster Hans Niemann.

Man, ever since The Queen’s Gambit made people excited about the game for about three weeks, the Chess world has popped off.

