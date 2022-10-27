China Unveils Machine-Gun Carrying Robot Dog That Can Be Deployed Via Drone

I believe it was a combination of the great poets, Snoop Dogg & John McClane, who first uttered the phrase “Bow wow wow yippee-ki-yay, motherf–ker.“

In a shocking twist that everyone saw coming, China is quietly letting it be known that it has developed a machine-gun-carrying dog that can be dropped into enemy territory via drone with a mission to kill and cause havoc on society.

Let’s face it, folks, the next great wars of the world will be fought by emotionless robot fidos who have been programmed to be Natural Born Killers and PETA can’t say a damn thing.

In a chilling video released October 3, a Chinese military contractor showed off its machine gun dog, which isn’t a big accomplishment by itself. At a 2021 defense contractor show in the United States, gun-toting badass robot dogs were a big hit.

The big news from the Chinese robot dog development is that there’s a drone to transport the killer into combat.

China’s machine-gun-toting robot dog is transported into combat via drone / Weibo

“War dogs descend from the sky!” Kestrel Defense Blood-Wing, the Chinese defense contractor, wrote on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. “The heavy-duty drones can deliver combat dogs, to be directly inserted behind enemy lines and spring surprise attacks on weak links. They can also be placed on the rooftops and work with troops on the ground to ambush enemies inside buildings.”

Blood-Wing, a Chinese defense contractor, demonstrates drone-deploying an armed robodog.



The Future is Now. pic.twitter.com/tRKnKa8xvp — Lia Wong (@LiaWong__) October 4, 2022

Robot Dogs Are Here to Stay

Kestrel is also responsible for the robot dog that became famous for being able to carry a munitions launcher. The doubters like to say these things are toys at this point and they’d never be successful on the battlefield.

And people used to live without the Internet.

Robot dogs, whether they’re Chinese or American, are coming. You can fight it all you want, but as Americans become less interested in fighting wars, military leaders will have robot dogs who don’t need to be convinced it’s a smart war.

Some companies like Boston Dynamics claim they’ll stay out of the robot dog wars. In early October, it announced there would be no weaponization of its robot dog fleet.

Oh, OK.

“We are concerned about recent increases in makeshift efforts by individuals attempting to weaponize commercially available robots…” Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter announced. “For this technology to be broadly accepted throughout society, the public needs to know they can trust it. And that means we need policy that prohibits bad actors from misusing it.”

I have bad news for Bob. His company will eventually miss out on a massive weapons contract with the U.S. government. Robot dogs are already working the U.S.-Mexico border and they’re government pups.

The dog days of war are near. It’s just a matter of how to destroy these damn things when they drop into your backyard.