China Fights Protests The Only Way It Knows How: With Porn, Escort Ads

China is throwing everything at the wall when it comes to covering up protests sweeping the nation. Now they’re trying to flood timelines with porn.

While China would prefer you didn’t know this, most people are aware thousands are protesting Chinese President Xi Jinping and COVID lockdowns.

However, people who search for Chinese cities have been inundated with tweets featuring porn and escort ads.

Still working on our own analysis, but here is some good initial data that points to this being an intentional attack to throw up informational chaff and reduce external visibility into protests in China (Twitter being blocked for most PRC citizens):https://t.co/kPK7nMeCPu — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) November 28, 2022

According to The Washington Post, a bunch of Chinese-language accounts suddenly started posting. What was odd — or more likely, telling — was that they had been inactive for months or even years.

While most Chinese citizens don’t have access to Twitter, the government seems to be using spam to make it hard for those outside the country to learn information about the protests.

This account @amyyoung0425 joined Twitter in November 2015, but all of its 2000+ tweets were sent within the last 15 hours. There are MANY accounts like this. — Mengyu Dong (@dong_mengyu) November 27, 2022

China Seems To Want To Flood Twitter Searches, But Why Do They Go With Porn?

It makes you wonder why China appears to go for porn and escort ad spam. They could’ve chosen anything and gotten the same result since the idea was to flood Twitter searches for certain cities. They could have used pictures of pandas or puppies or videos of people getting hurt on trampolines.

It could have been as simple as a bunch of spam posts talking about how everything in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhan was awesome and there was nothing to see.

Although those things wouldn’t prevent people from initiating searches.

Yet they seem to have thought porn would work as a deterrent.

Have they been on the internet before?!

Fortunately, it seems the world has caught on to their shenanigans. Hopefully, that will continue to shine a light on protests against the oppressive regime.

Although, there will be some with the platform to make a difference who will be silent on this particular issue.

*cough*LeBron*cough*

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle