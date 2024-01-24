Chili’s Grill & Bar Offers Special Valentine’s Day Table For Two To Power Couple Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

Big things are reportedly on the way for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, two celebrity lovebirds at the root of thousands of obnoxious headlines.

Well, not this one. Chili’s Grill & Bar extended a heart-melting, formal invite to the two — inviting Kelce and Swift to a red-carpet-style, Valentine’s Day dinner.

Chili’s Invites Power Couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce For Valentine’s Day Dining

Folks in celeb media are on the fritz over Travis and Taylor’s upcoming Valentine’s Day plans — assuming she doesn’t dump him for losing to Lamar Jackson this weekend.

Kelce has something major planned, and Chili’s wants to be a part of it.

On X (the social media network better known as Twitter), Chili’s Grill & Bar’s official account invited Kelce and Swift to the finest dining experience available on American soil on February 14.

let us know what time you're coming @tkelce https://t.co/eNGHWb7aJ1 — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) January 23, 2024

Sure, the couple will probably opt for the swankiest restaurant in town on Valentine’s Day. The two were recently spotted dining with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif.

But imagine shedding all that pageantry for a nice night out with your S.O. — enjoying the foods we secretly want to eat when we’re staring at a $70 piece of cod on a date night. Appetizer sample platters, cookie pizzas, baby back ribs, cheap margaritas and endless sides of ranch on the house — dates at Chili’s are Wildest Dreams come true.

Travis and Taylor’s bond of love will be tested this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens.

