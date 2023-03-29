Child Sex Abuse Charges Dropped Against Former World Series MVP John Wetteland

Videos by OutKick

Former Yankees closer and Rangers All-Star John Wetteland, 56, had charges of aggravated sexual assault against a child dropped against him after a long legal battle.

In 2019, the former World Series MVP (’96) was accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old relative on three occasions at his Bartonville home between 2004 to 2006.

Wetteland’s Denton County court records, relayed by WFAA, revealed that the charges were dropped against the ex-pitcher on Mar. 23, following a split-decision jury in August 2022. Wetteland was facing 25 years in prison over the allegations.

John Wetteland with the New York Yankees in 1995. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Bartonville police arrested Wetteland on Jan. 15, 2019, when the young relative, who had reached adulthood, came forward with the allegations. He was released from jail on $25,000 bond.

Wetteland faced three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Later, the jury reached a 10-2 split decision, which ended in a mistrial. The Texas court did not pursue further charges as a result.

Former Texas Rangers player John Wetteland throwing ceremonial first pitch before game vs Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark. Game 6. Arlington, TX (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X86504 TK2 R4 F13 )

Wetteland was also known for being a closer for the New York Yankees, helping the Bombers win the World Series and earning the MVP nod along the way.

In 2005, the Texas Rangers inducted Wetteland into their Hall of Fame; he still holds the team’s all-time number in saves with 150. Wetteland tallied 330 saves in his 12 MLB seasons and posted a career 2.93 ERA.

Former Montreal Expos pitcher John Wetteland signals the crowd to move away before the honorary first pitch (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)