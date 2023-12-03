Chiefs Will Punish Packers On Sunday Night

Videos by OutKick

Chiefs vs. Packers, 8:20 ET

I’ve been a bit of a rut with the NFL lately and I’m looking to get out of it. I’m still up for the year on plays, but that stash of cash is running lower and lower. I’ve still been profitable with the first touchdown scorers and other things, but the last couple of weeks for my bigger plays have been coming up short. As always, I look to try and get that fixed here in a game between the Chiefs and Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs are not the Chiefs that we remember from two years ago, or even from last year. Yes, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still elite players and arguably the best two at their respective positions. But, this year, that’s about all they have offensively. The backfield for Kansas City hasn’t been great since the day of Kareem Hunt being on the squad, but the big issue is the receiving group. Mahomes is unquestionably awesome, but he cannot throw it to guys that can’t catch the ball. They’ve had a ton of drops, miscommunications, and in general don’t seem to get open. It will likely be the reason they do not repeat as Super Bowl Champions this season. However, if they do find a way to make it work, or do just enough to win, it will be in large part to their defense. For years the defense was the part of the team doing just enough to get the victory. Now, they are holding the team afloat and the offense is cashing in just enough to get them a win. All of this might seem odd for a team that ranks eighth in the league in yards and around 10th in points per game, but they don’t pass the eye test and without Mahomes would likely be near the bottom of the league. That’s how good he is. The Packers aren’t a great team, but they aren’t terrible either. Their defense can be opportunistic. They are near the middle of the pack in terms of yards allowed, but closer to the top 3rd of the league in passing defense.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 09: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Packers have to feel decent enough about this season. While they certainly won’t make the playoffs with a 5-6 record coming into this game, they are competitive and I do think Jordan Love has done a respectable job of leading the team. Love isn’t Aaron Rodgers, of course, but he has completed 60% of passes and thrown for 19 touchdowns. The 10 interceptions are a bit of an eyesore, but that’s somewhat fixable (and Mahomes has 9 on the season as well). The issue seems to be that they can’t get everything rolling all at the same time. The ground game is something that they should be able to lean on, but opposing defenses don’t seem to think that Love is going to be good enough to beat them through the air so they clog up the running lanes. There is only so much the Packers offensive line can do. Love will have to deal with a lot of pressure from the Chiefs defense. They attack the quarterback often find their way into the backfield.

I don’t really think Love stands much of a chance in this game against the Chiefs defense. This is probably the best passing defense that Love has had to face all season. Sure, the game is at home, and that is always better/more comfortable for the team, but the Chiefs are just better. The line has come down in favor of the Packers making this a close game. I could see it going under, but I don’t see the Chiefs winning by less than a touchdown. Grab Kansas City to cover on the road.

