Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Shuts Down Buzz About Possible Retirement

Travis Kelce may have slowed down this season, but he’s not close to stopping. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and arm candy to the very famous Taylor Swift prepares for an upcoming postseason face-off against the Miami Dolphins.

With the regression and lots of off-the-field noise this season, football fans began to wonder if Trav is gearing up for his next chapter in life rather than keeping focus on the NFL.

Turns out, Travis is not heading anywhere anytime soon.

The 34-year-old tight end spoke to the media on Thursday and shut down any talk of a potential retirement in the offseason.

According to Kelce, the Chiefs have unfinished business and his drive for the game still runs strong.

“I have no reason to stop playing football, man. I love it,” Kelce said on Thursday.

VIDEO: Travis Kelce and Andy Reid on potential retirement:

"I have no reason to stop playing football. I love it… I have no desire to stop anytime soon." – Kelce

Kelce added, “We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. And, like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

Kelce is not short on post-career endeavors. Aside from all the Mr. Swift gossip — with new rumors suggesting Trav and Taylor may get engaged this summer — Kelce hosts his popular “New Heights” podcast and has gone as far as hosting “Saturday Night Live.” All that for a football player … not bad.

The Chiefs player acknowledged his newfound celebrity status, adding that none of it detracts from his on-field responsibilities.

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” Kelce said. “The [‘Saturday Night Live’] stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me.

“But it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

The nine-time Pro Bowler fell short of a 1,000-yard receiving season by a 16 measly yards, snapping his seven-year streak of 1,000-yard seasons.

Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game between KC and Miami also pits speedy wideout Tyreek Hill against his old team. “I expect KC to give him nothing but love,” Kelce said, regarding the Arrowhead home crowd.