Chiefs Star Defender Chris Jones Shouts At Bills Fans Prior To Game: ‘Y’all Suck!’

Buffalo Bills fans are known for jumping through burning tables prior to games. Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones had a message for those fans prior to Sunday’s Divisional Round showdown: “Y’all suck!”

Jones, while warming up prior to the game, started jawing with several Bills fans in the stands. The fans returned his taunts by loudly booing. At that point, Jones clearly screams “Y’all suck!” right at the fans.

Chris Jones and the #billsmafia going at it pregame. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y1QiL40SBx — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 21, 2024

I love this, quite honestly. First of all, there’s too much buddy-buddy stuff between opponents in modern professional sports. These guys smile and trade jerseys after games.

It’s nice to see Jones show that he has no love for the Buffalo Bills and their fans. Why would he?

The Chiefs and Bills have met in the playoffs twice in the Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes eras with Mahomes and the Chiefs winning both in Kansas City.

However, the Buffalo Bills made an improbably late-season run that saw them win their final five regular season games to capture the second-overall seed in the AFC.

That means that, for the first time in his career, Mahomes has to play a road playoff game.

For the first time in either of their careers, Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones are playing a round playoff game, facing the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Still, the pressure is on Josh Allen. The knock on the Bills star quarterback is that he turns the ball over too much and can’t win the big game.

This year, he gets to face Patrick Mahomes at home. If not now, then when?

Chris Jones knows that and plans to make life as difficult as possible on Allen. He’s not friends with the Bills QB — he wants to kill him (metaphorically).

That’s a good thing, not a bad thing.

Rivalries are awesome.

Bills vs. Chiefs might be the best one in the NFL right now.