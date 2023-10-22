Chiefs Should Coast Against Chargers

Videos by OutKick

Chargers vs. Chiefs, 4:25 ET

We have the star power of the Los Angeles Chargers, coming from the land of the biggest stars and they take on the team that we can’t stop hearing about one player’s love life. Well, friends, I’m here to drown out that noise and share a play on the game. This is always an interesting battle between the Chargers and the Chiefs in a divisional showdown.

The Chargers are doing pretty much what the Chargers have been doing every year since they put Justin Herbert in control. Hell, they’ve probably been doing it since Philip Rivers and his 73 children were in charge. They can score some points, but their defense is an absolute trainwreck. The Chargers defense on the season has allowed opponents an average of 420 yards per game. The only thing I’d give them credit for is that it has been more of a bend and kind of break, but don’t fully collapse defense. They allowed 36 points to the Dolphins in their season opener, but they haven’t allowed more than 27 points since. That’s actually a respectable improvement. The problem is that the Kansas City defense has gotten better this year, even though I’m not quite sold on them. Herbert is the best quarterback that the Chiefs will have faced this season. He could expose the flaws in this defense. However, I don’t trust Herbert’s offensive line that much and if he gets hammered by the Kansas City defensive line, one that I think is making the game easier for their secondary, this game will get ugly quick.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It seems like every year there is some sort of unique battle between the Chargers and the Chiefs. Very rarely do I think these games are big blowouts. The games mean more to both teams. Or at least that’s how it feels. The Chiefs haven’t looked like a well-oiled offensive juggernaut that we’ve come to know and love. They have the most points in the division and have given up the fewest, but Mahomes already has thrown five interceptions, Travis Kelce has been injured or banged up in multiple games, and their receiving corps is probably the worst in the entire NFL. Still, they’ve found ways to win games and they only lost their home opener by a point. Maybe the plan is for the team to coast until the playoffs and then turn it on? The good news for them is they have had plenty of rest prior to this game and the Chargers are coming off of a Monday Night Football game. So, there is a significant edge there, and this could be a game for the Chiefs to really excel because the Chargers make opposing offenses look amazing.

The Chiefs will win this game and I think they do it by at least a touchdown. They have the extra rest and preparation, and they have a better defense. I’m not willing to celebrate their defense just yet. If they stop the Chargers and limit them in this one, then I’ll believe in them. They still haven’t played too many tough opponents in my opinion. But, they are the better defense, they have a quality offense, and the rest. Plus, the game is in Arrowhead. That all adds up to me taking the -5.5 and heading to the window.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024