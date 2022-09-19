Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Suspended Four Games For Misdemeanor Damage Charge

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Gay will be sidelined for upcoming contests against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills without pay.

He was arrested in January after breaking a vacuum while in a dispute with the mother of his child in Overland Park. Gay was hit with a misdemeanor property damage charge, to which he later pleaded not guilty.

#Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. was suspended without pay for the next four games for a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.



Gay Jr. is eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 17 following the team’s Week 6 game vs. Buffalo. https://t.co/Gi1XuVtcaV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

His agents, Maxx Lepselter and Ryan Rubin, provided a statement on Gay’s arrest.

“Willie was at his son’s house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond a broken appliance,” the statement read.

“She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1,000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm when resolved.”

The Kansas City Chiefs last played Thursday against the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers — winning 27-24. Gay recorded 11 combined tackles and four solo tackles.

Gay was selected in the second round (63rd overall pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops