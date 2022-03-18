Chiefs Land Pro Bowl WR JuJu Smith-Schuster In Free Agency

The Chiefs have found another receiver to pair with Tyreek Hill, as JuJu Smith-Schuster announced Friday that he is signing with Kansas City.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, it’s a one-year, $10.75 million deal for Smith-Schuster.

It’s a welcomed change of scenery for the 25-year-old, whose tenure with the Steelers ends after five seasons. Drafted out of USC in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster quickly rose to become one of the best receivers in the NFL.

In 30 games from 2017-18 playing alongside All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown, Smith-Schuster hauled in 169 receptions for 2,343 yards and 14 touchdowns and made one Pro Bowl.

When Brown was traded to the Raiders in the subsequent offseason, Smith-Schuster was supposed to be WR1 in Pittsburgh. Injuries began to pile up and he missed four games in 2019. He then finished third in receiving on the Steelers behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool in 2020. Smith-Schuster played in just five games in 2021, sidelined with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Shortly before making the announcement, Smith-Schuster penned a “thank you” letter to the city of Pittsburgh.

Thank you, Steelers Nation!! I Love You! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o5xN8fgc9C — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022

He lands in a great place to revitalize his career, now set to catch passes from former MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Speaking of Mahomes and the Chiefs, the pass-catching trio of Hill, Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce should be one of the best in the league in 2022.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.