Chiefs In The Process Of Signing WR Tyreek Hill To Big Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs are working on a new contract for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Chiefs and Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, exchanged proposals this week as the team looks to keep the cheetah in Kansas City long term.

Tyreek Hill (10) of the Kansas City Chiefs and AFC looks on in the second half of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl against the NFC at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images).

NFL.com reports Hill is entering the final year of his three-year extension signed in 2019 and due to count $20.685 million against the salary cap.

Rapoport said Hill’s previous extension was designed to make the wideout earn every bit of cash after his off-field incidents, but a new extension should be more conventional in its structure and come with a pay increase.

With an increase, Hill could earn figures closer to Titans’ Julio Jones and Chargers’ Keenan Allen. Jones currently sits as the No. 2 wide receiver in dollars per year on his deal bringing in $22 million per year and Allen sits at No. 3 bringing in $20.025 million per year on his deal.

Hill currently makes $18 million per year on his previous extension, which puts him at No. 6 in dollars per year on his deals among wideouts.

NFL.com reports a new extension for Hill likely would include a structure aimed at lowering his cap hit this season, which would help free up space to make additions to the defense and WR depth.

